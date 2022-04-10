Junior League of Greater Springfield holds 1st Annual Favorite Read 5K Fun Run

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday in Holyoke, the Junior League Of Greater Springfield held their first-ever Favorite Read 5K Run.

Runners dressed up as their favorite book characters for this first-ever run at Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke.

“We are deviled eggs because there is a book we like, because there is deviled eggs and deception, and I have horns like she does, but I could not run in those,” said Linda Spooner of Sturbridge.

The non-profit organization is celebrating its centennial year. President Tracy Pietkevich told Western Mass News that it was an amazing moment being able to gather in person for the race.

“Especially with COVID and everything like that, we really had a harder time fundraising and getting out in the community,” Pietkevich said.

All of the proceeds from the run will go back into the community.

“We will be able to help some of our partners like Square One and Girls Inc., and just be able to get back out in the community and give the community things that they need,” Pietkevich told us.

Mother and daughter duo Linda and Paige Spooner shared their excitement in participating in Sunday’s event with Western Mass News.

“It was so much fun to see all the water,” said Paige Spooner of Sturbridge. “It is beautiful out there and it was such a blast. I loved it.”

“I hope that they do this race every year because it is such a great cause,” Linda added.

Linda came in first place for the women’s division and Charlie Hale of Ithaca, New York came in first place for the men’s division.

“It was a beautiful day, a little chilly and windy,” Hale said. “I love this Ashley Reservoir course. It is one of my favorites to run at.”

One of the best parts of the day was that each participant was able to go home with a book.

“The Favorite Read 5K Fun Run is just a play on our Little Red Bookshelf,” said Junior League’s President-Elect Jackie Martucci. “It’s one of the many projects we have taken on over the last couple of years.”

Martucci told us that the Little Red Bookshelf program aims at providing free books for families in Springfield.

“There is a startling statistic about the number of children who don’t have a single book in their home, so we have taken it upon ourselves to make sure we do book collections on the regular, and we also make sure we push those back out into the community because no child should be without a book” Martucci told us.

If you were wondering about next year’s 2nd annual 5K race….

“We want to make sure our fundraisers involve the community in some way, get some of our partners out in here,” Martucci said. “Our sponsors were amazing today, so we have had a lot of support, so I think next year can only get better.”

