Mix of sun and clouds as temps stay cooler and a breeze develops

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunday begins on a colder note as clear skies last night, coupled with a wind pattern shift from the northwest, has brought a bit colder air into the area. Overnight temperatures stuck around the upper 20s and low 30s with a sunrise temps around the freezing mark for many.

A mix of sun and clouds are on tap today as a breeze will pick up as the morning progressing, which will be a bit of a pain as temperatures already struggle to reach 50 degrees for today. Today should remain mostly dry, but a piece of energy lingers from yesterday’s system where this trough may introduce an isolated shower or two into the area. Wind will stay consistent from the northwest between 10-15mph for today and gusts may reach 20-25mph as well.

Ridging is expected to begin building back into the region to start the work week as Monday will remain mostly sunny as temperatures begin trending warmer toward mid-week. Temperatures for Monday reach the low 60s with sunny skies until a warm front late Monday evening arrives, bringing scattered showers into the area. Tuesday sees morning showers as our next frontal boundary exits as temps remain warm, knocking on the door of 70 degrees as Tuesday afternoon sees more sun returning.

Wednesday remains warm and dry as temperatures remain mild into the mid 60s. A few rounds of showers work their way into the picture Thursday & Friday as temperatures dance near 70 until, for now, we approach a dry Easter Weekend!

