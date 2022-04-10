Parkgoers enjoy rainy opening day at Six Flags New England

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Saturday was a rainy opening day at Six Flags New England. But, the weather did not stop people from enjoying the rides.

People from all over braved the rain to enjoy the new features Six Flags New England has to offer this year.

“Today I have loved it,” said Camille Best, a first-time park visitor.

It was a fun-filled Saturday for Camille Best, who traveled from Maine with her family to experience Six Flags’ opening day. Saturday also marked her first time visiting the theme park.

“My favorite part was the rollercoaster over there,” said Best.

The rainy weather didn’t put a damper on this family’s day.

“It didn’t. We kept dry, had some lunch and just kept having fun,” said Elizabeth Blue, a park visitor.

Braving the weather proved to be worth it for Six Flags guests since they were some of the first to experience the new upgrades at the park.

“With more enhancements than well over a decade. We want our guests from the moment they walk into the door to say ‘wow Six Flags has upped their game’ and we have,” said Jennifer McGrath, communications manager for Six Flags New England.

Visitors will now see more flowers and beautification efforts, plus multiple new selfie spots.

Six Flags has streamlined the whole experience, trying to make things more convenient for parkgoers, including things like single-rider lines and enhanced food operations.

McGrath said all of these changes were suggestions from guests.

“This year we really wanted to make sure that they know that we listen. We have enhanced seating areas, shade areas, and really provided ways for when they come, they can go on more rides because that’s what you’re here to do,” explained McGrath.

McGrath said with better weather forecasted, the park is expecting an even bigger turnout Sunday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.