Russell Road in Westfield closed for telephone pole repair after one-car accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Westfield Police responded to a one-car accident on Russell Road in Westfield.

According to Westfield Police, two passengers and the car’s driver were taken to the hospital. Police told Western Mass News that Russell Road is closed as crews repair a telephone pole.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

