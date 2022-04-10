Springfield Climate Justice Coalition holds rally against proposed Eversource pipeline

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Climate Justice Coalition held a rally in hopes of stopping the proposed Eversource pipeline Saturday.

Eversource is trying to build a new high-pressure pipeline that would go through Springfield and Longmeadow. The coalition believes it would impact several Springfield neighborhoods, including Forest Park and the South End.

Western Mass News spoke to State Representative Bud Williams, who said he’s been continuously fighting the project for half a decade.

“What it is is a pipeline that taxpayers will fund, the bill, 40 million dollars, according to their own information they don’t need a pipeline,” he said.

Williams added that the goal is to get away from using fossil fuels and into new renewable resources. Williams said this pipeline would be counterproductive to that plan.

