Agawam firefighters help rescue dog stuck in mud

A dog in Agawam needed some help after getting stuck in the mud over the weekend.
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A group of firefighters in Agawam helped rescue a dog from mud Sunday night.

According to Agawam Fire Lt. Mark Pereira, the dog got loose and ran through a couple of yards before getting stuck on the bank of the Westfield River in the area of Meadow Street.

Pereira added that after being rescued, the dog was reunited with its sitters.

The dog is doing just fine, though a bit dirty.

