The Boys and Girls Club Family Center in Springfield hosts Vegfest 413

By Raegan Loughrey, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Boys and Girls Club Family Center in Springfield hosted Vegfest 413 Sunday.

The mission of the annual event is to create awareness of the benefits of a plant-based diet and create opportunities for vegan businesses in western Massachusetts.

“It was the biggest turnout we’ve had thus far, it’s our third annual year and it’s growing bigger and better every year,” an event organizer told Western Mass News.

The Boys and Girls Club told Western Mass News they are happy to hold events like this to combat food deserts in the city and help provide the community with vegan options.

