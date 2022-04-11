Advertisement

Congressman Neal celebrates Postal Service Reform Act with local postal workers

Congressman Richard Neal joined postal employees and union workers outside the Main Street Post Office to celebrate the bipartisan Postal Service Reform Act of
By Jenna Reyes, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeff Kurowski
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday in Springfield, Congressman Richard Neal joined postal employees and union workers outside the Main Street Post Office to celebrate the bipartisan Postal Service Reform Act of 2022.

According to Congressman Neal, the legislation, which was signed into law last week, enacted several overdue changes to address financial challenges, improve mail delivery, and support postal workers and retirees.

Those changes included welcoming all future postal retirees into Medicare and codifying the postal service’s longtime tradition of delivering mail and packages six days per week.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A black bear cub was rescued on Friday night after a mother and sibling bear were hit and...
Orphan bear cub to soon have new home in New Hampshire
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
Officials: 4,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 7 newly confirmed deaths in Mass.
A dog in Agawam needed some help after getting stuck in the mud over the weekend.
Agawam firefighters help rescue dog stuck in mud
The Boston Marathon is making its return to Patriots Day weekend for the first time since 2019.
Local volunteers preparing to help with 2022 Boston Marathon