Congressman Neal celebrates Postal Service Reform Act with local postal workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday in Springfield, Congressman Richard Neal joined postal employees and union workers outside the Main Street Post Office to celebrate the bipartisan Postal Service Reform Act of 2022.

According to Congressman Neal, the legislation, which was signed into law last week, enacted several overdue changes to address financial challenges, improve mail delivery, and support postal workers and retirees.

Those changes included welcoming all future postal retirees into Medicare and codifying the postal service’s longtime tradition of delivering mail and packages six days per week.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.