Crews working to repair Holyoke water main break

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews with Holyoke Water Works are working to repair a water main break.

The department said that the break on the northern end of Route 5 is leading to “widespread discoloration due to the magnitude of the leak.”

It’s not yet known how long the repairs will take.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Holyoke Water Works at (413) 532-6778.

