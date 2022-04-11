Advertisement

Crews working to repair Holyoke water main break

Photo depicting a water main break
Photo depicting a water main break(MGN Online)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews with Holyoke Water Works are working to repair a water main break.

The department said that the break on the northern end of Route 5 is leading to “widespread discoloration due to the magnitude of the leak.”

It’s not yet known how long the repairs will take.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Holyoke Water Works at (413) 532-6778.

