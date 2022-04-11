Jump Start Preschool gets fresh start in temporary location after fire

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Jump Start Preschool in Agawam was forced to close after a fire on Tuesday.

But now, Jump Start Preschool is getting a fresh start. The owner and teachers of Jump Start Preschool were fast movers. They have spent the past five days setting up a new location, to prepare to welcome students back into the classroom next week.

Last week, Rachelle Hannoush, the director of Jump Start Preschool, got a nightmare of a text message.

“I got a text message ‘the school is on fire’ and I was like what school, ‘your school!’ So I screamed to my husband and we ran... It’s devastating to go there, and see all the firefighters,” said Hannoush.

The building, which houses her preschool, Jump Start Preschool, went up in flames on Tuesday. The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

As soon as reality set in, Hannoush said she started making calls, looking for options.

“That night, at midnight, we found another place,” said Hannoush.

Within days, they secured a new temporary home, in the shopping center on Springfield Street in Agawam. Since then, they’ve worked tirelessly to order furniture, clean and renovate their new building and get things back up and running.

“I imagine 70 families having to call out of work or work from home with kids... It’s my priority to make sure we are back up as quick as we can, to serve our families,” said Hannoush.

Hannoush said she found a silver lining in the whole experience. The community showed an overwhelming amount of support.

“My heart is like exploding with love, the donations, we’re going to have more than what we used to have,” said Hannoush.

From all over, people have made donations and offered their help, including the founders of the non-profit, The Crayon Project. The founders have a special tie to western Mass., and they heard about the fire through old friends.

They immediately started collecting donations from the community and at the end of the week, they will be sending art supplies care packages to all 70 students affected.

“We hope it brings a sense of normalcy back to the kids. Certainly, at a young age, any disruption is something that kids can struggle with. So, hopefully by having some normalcy with our art supplies, markers and crayons and construction paper heading their way, will help them put them on the right path to getting back to normal,” said Kevin Bligh, co-founder of The Crayon Project.

Hannoush said they will be opening their new doors to students next Monday. Some more good news: Hannoush told Western Mass News that their guinea pigs, Buzz and Woody survived the fire!

