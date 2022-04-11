Local volunteers preparing to help with 2022 Boston Marathon

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We are one week away from the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. The race will be returning to its usual date - the third Monday in April - for the first time in three years.

“We are looking forward to the first Boston Marathon in April in a few years,” said 4Run3 Owner Tim Murphy.

The Boston Marathon is making its return to Patriots Day weekend for the first time since 2019. Preparations are underway ahead of next week’s 126th running of the 26.2 mile course from Hopkinton to Boston.

“Spring marathons are always difficult because you have to deal with the weather over the winter, so we have had some cold, windy, rainy, early morning runs and those guys are troopers. They have been out there and done some long runs in some really bad weather,” Murphy added.

Murphy told Western Mass News his running club has about 15 members preparing for the race, many who also took part in the 2021 Boston Marathon rescheduled to last October due to the pandemic, but he said they are excited for the sense of normalcy and the atmosphere that comes with an April ‘Marathon Monday’ in the city.

“I expect that Boston is going to be its usual kind of crazy self. The Red Sox game in the morning, that didn’t happen in October, so having those things going on, those kinds of activities in the city, I think will be great,” Murphy noted.

For the first time, the 4Run3 volunteers will be split into two groups: one at the finish line and one out on the course.

“A lot of the folks in the running club are super excited because they are going to see every runner literally run by them: the pros, the elites. It’s going to be really cool,” Murphy explained.

Murphy will join his team of over 50 volunteers which has grown over the past four to five years out on the course handing out water and Gatorade to runners at mile 11 in Natick and the team is looking forward to their new experience.

“They were looking to have some fun with it. You can kind of have a theme and you can do some cool stuff at your aid station, so I expect the team will have some fun with it in Natick,” Murphy said.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.