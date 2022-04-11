Advertisement

Neal discusses ongoing safety concerns at Springfield’s courthouse

Following today’s protest, we caught up with him and those working inside the building to find out where things currently stand.
By Matt Sottile, Ryan Trowbridge and Photojournalist: Jeff Kurowski
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a group of employees protested unsafe working conditions at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse on Monday, we caught up with Congressman Richard Neal, who has spoken out about the ongoing situation to get his thoughts.

Neal stood on the steps of the courthouse nearly one month ago today and called on federal agencies to intervene and inspect the courthouse. Following today’s protest, we caught up with him and those working inside the building to find out where things currently stand.

“That’s all I can say is just give us a safe place to work. I can’t make it any more clear,” said George Noel, business manager for OPEIU Local 6.

LEARN MORE: Union employees protest unsafe conditions at Springfield courthouse

Noel, who represents union employees inside the Roderick Ireland Courthouse, took part in a protest on Monday amid concerns over potentially toxic cancer-causing mold inside. We brought our questions to Neal to get his thoughts.

“They are right to be concerned about the courthouse,” Neal said.

Neal stood on the courthouse steps last month to call on federal agencies to intervene.

LEARN MORE: Neal asks federal agencies to investigate mold issues at Springfield courthouse

“We are in contact with them regularly. I think OSHA is on the verge of going in there and the EPA is just trying to resolve jurisdictional disputes,” Neal added.

As recently as Friday, Western Mass News obtained photos sent to us by a courthouse employee who wanted to remain anonymous of ceiling tiles on the floor caused by water leaking through the ceiling.

LEARN MORE: New photos show falling ceiling tiles inside Springfield’s courthouse

The Massachusetts Trial Court is currently being sued by a group of courthouse employees with the case set to go before the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on April 27.

According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, last week, the Mass. Trial Court moved to limit the evidence at trial to “whether mold in the courthouse is causing an ‘urgent threat’ to the health and safety of the occupants warranting closure of the building.”

“I have not been one to leap to a conclusion until the evidence is presented and there’s a chance to carefully review it, but I think that there have been enough stories that I’ve highlighted the idea that there’s something awry at that courthouse,” Neal noted.

We asked Neal how he would like to see the situation handled moving forward.

[Reporter: Ideal scenario, what happens and when?]

“Well, I hesitate to substitute my judgment for Governor Baker’s on this, but clearly, the final decision here will rest with the governor’s administration.”

New testing was conducted inside the courthouse a week and a half ago at the request of the Massachusetts Trial Court. Those findings have yet to be released.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

