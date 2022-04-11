Nick’s Nest owners celebrate 17 years of owning the 100-year-old business

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The world-famous hot dog spot in Holyoke, Nick’s Nest, celebrated 100 years of service last year. On Sunday, the current owners of the restaurant celebrated 17 years of ownership.

In honor of the anniversary, Nick’s Nest offered hot dogs for a discounted price of $1.70 all day Sunday.

Western Mass News stopped by the spot and caught up with Jennifer Chateauneuf, one of the owners. She said celebrating this anniversary felt really good, especially after many small businesses were forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The community is great they got us through the last two years, we got loyal customers and we wouldn’t be anything without our great employees,” said Chateauneuf.

Chateauneuf also added that they are looking forward to the next 17 years.

