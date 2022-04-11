Advertisement

Orphan bear cub to soon have new home in New Hampshire

A black bear cub was rescued on Friday night after a mother and sibling bear were hit and...
A black bear cub was rescued on Friday night after a mother and sibling bear were hit and killed by a car.(Tufts Wildlife Clinic)
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We have an update on a story we brought to you this weekend.

A black bear cub was rescued Friday night after a mother and sibling bear were hit and killed by a car in Greenfield.

The cub, who veterinarians estimate is approximately 10 to 12 weeks old was brought to Tufts Wildlife Clinic at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University.

A black bear cub was rescued on Friday night after a mother and sibling bear were hit and...
A black bear cub was rescued on Friday night after a mother and sibling bear were hit and killed by a car.(Tufts Wildlife Clinic)

Dr. Maureen Murray, director of the center, said in a statement:

“She was evaluated by the veterinarians at the clinic, and aside from being scared, she is in good physical condition and has no injuries.”

The cub will be transported this week to Kilham Bear Center in New Hampshire for rehabilitation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
Officials: 4,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 7 newly confirmed deaths in Mass.
A dog in Agawam needed some help after getting stuck in the mud over the weekend.
Agawam firefighters help rescue dog stuck in mud
Congressman Richard Neal joined postal employees and union workers outside the Main Street Post...
Congressman Neal celebrates Postal Service Reform Act with local postal workers
The Boston Marathon is making its return to Patriots Day weekend for the first time since 2019.
Local volunteers preparing to help with 2022 Boston Marathon