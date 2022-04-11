Orphan bear cub to soon have new home in New Hampshire

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We have an update on a story we brought to you this weekend.

A black bear cub was rescued Friday night after a mother and sibling bear were hit and killed by a car in Greenfield.

The cub, who veterinarians estimate is approximately 10 to 12 weeks old was brought to Tufts Wildlife Clinic at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University.

Dr. Maureen Murray, director of the center, said in a statement:

“She was evaluated by the veterinarians at the clinic, and aside from being scared, she is in good physical condition and has no injuries.”

The cub will be transported this week to Kilham Bear Center in New Hampshire for rehabilitation.

