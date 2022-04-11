Police identify suspects in weekend bank robbery in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two suspects were arrested by Springfield Police officers Saturday morning after an armed bank robbery at the TD Bank on the 500 block of Sumner Avenue in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, one suspect, identified as 22-year-old Edward Rosso of Springfield, walked into the bank around 9:15 a.m. Saturday and passed a note to a teller that demanded money and implied he had a gun.

Investigators then learned that a second suspect, identified as 50-year-old Aaron Hadley of Springfield, was acting as a lookout.

Rosso was located a short time later on the 400 block of Sumner Avenue. He was detained and evidence was reportedly found in his pocket. Hadley was also found in the area and both men were placed under arrest.

Rosso has been charged with armed robbery while masked, while Hadley has been charged with a subsequent offense of armed robbery while masked.

