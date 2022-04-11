Advertisement

Police identify suspects in weekend bank robbery in Springfield

Edward Rosso and Aaron Hadley were arrested on April 9, 2022 in connection with a bank robbery...
Edward Rosso and Aaron Hadley were arrested on April 9, 2022 in connection with a bank robbery in Springfield(Spri)
By Olivia Hickey
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two suspects were arrested by Springfield Police officers Saturday morning after an armed bank robbery at the TD Bank on the 500 block of Sumner Avenue in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, one suspect, identified as 22-year-old Edward Rosso of Springfield, walked into the bank around 9:15 a.m. Saturday and passed a note to a teller that demanded money and implied he had a gun.

Investigators then learned that a second suspect, identified as 50-year-old Aaron Hadley of Springfield, was acting as a lookout.

Rosso was located a short time later on the 400 block of Sumner Avenue. He was detained and evidence was reportedly found in his pocket. Hadley was also found in the area and both men were placed under arrest.

Rosso has been charged with armed robbery while masked, while Hadley has been charged with a subsequent offense of armed robbery while masked.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Photo showing marijuana
Bill would help those entering Massachusetts cannabis market
Police Lights
12 state police members fired for not getting COVID vaccine
The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.
Bed recalled after 79-year-old woman died
Jump Start Preschool gets fresh start in temporary location after fire
Jump Start Preschool gets fresh start in temporary location after fire