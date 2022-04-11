Springfield families celebrate the season at Bunny Hop Spring Party

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Springfield Together, Inc., Strong Young Minds, and iHeartRadio all came together Sunday to host the Bunny Hop Spring Party at Riverfront Park.

The community had a chance to celebrate the start of spring with live entertainment, games, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, egg hunts, and exciting giveaways.

Families also sampled free hot chocolate and baked goods.

