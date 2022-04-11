Town by Town: April 11

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town.

We begin in Chicopee where Monday night, a quarter auction will be held at the American Legion Post 452.

The event is being put on by Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry.

Admission is $3 per paddle or you can get two paddles for $5. If you bring a non-perishable food item, you will receive a free paddle.

There will be a cash bar, and participants will have the chance to win hundreds of dollars worth of products, including everything from Tupperware to Farmasi makeup.

Passover will begin at sundown on Friday, and this week, the students at Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy in Longmeadow are busy learning about all the customs and laws that pertain to the holiday.

Monday morning, an interactive multi-sensory program was held for the early childhood program.

Participants got to meet and interact with Pharaoh and Moses, and at the end, they got to experience the Exodus.

Students were dressed in costumes to help create an atmosphere of the time period.

City leaders in Springfield gathered Monday morning to present a $20,000 check to the Mothers Overlooked Reaching Out for Empowerment organization, also known as M.O.R.E.

The money will cover costs associated with the operation of M.O.R.E’s gun violence prevention programs, support programs for families of homicide victims and missing persons, and community outreach programs in the city of Springfield.

The funding was included in the final fiscal year 2022 state budget, and was signed into law by Governor Baker.

