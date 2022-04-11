Union employees protest unsafe conditions at Springfield courthouse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Union employees at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield protested unsafe working conditions on Monday as the plea for help continues.

The union employees gathered on the front steps as concerns over mold continue to grow at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse and protestors told us they’re prepared to continue taking a stand until something is done.

“It’s very important that we’re all out here and we have the opportunity to do so and my heart goes out against all the people that are in there now that are trapped in there and have no other choice,” said Sue Laviolette, who works at the Hampden County Registry of Deeds.

Laviolette joined members of Local Union 6 on the steps of the courthouse Monday afternoon to protest what they believe are unsafe working conditions inside the building based on findings of mold.

“While we were in there, we were all scared of it. For over 20 years of breathing all that, we were complaining for over 20 years about this…We have numerous people in our office that are sick and have died of cancer,” Laviolette added.

An independent study published last month revealed toxic cancer-causing mold and despite closing temporarily last summer, the courthouse is currently up and running in spite of ongoing litigation by a group of courthouse employees set for trial on April 27th.

Laviolette was recently transferred to a state building on Dwight Street. However, she told Western Mass News that she’s taking a stand for the employees who do not have the option to relocate including case coordinator Olivia Strohman.

“I need to work hard. I love working, helping people. That’s why I’m here despite what’s going on,” Strohman added.

We asked George Noel, who represents union employees inside the courthouse for his thoughts on the Massachusetts Trial Court’s current proposal to renovate the building.

“We’re talking five years down the road, what are the people going to be doing in the meantime? I don’t want our people to be canaries in a coal mine,” Noel explained.

He added that he’s prepared to continue speaking out until something changes.

“If that’s what it takes, we’ll be out here every Monday. We’ll call it moldy Mondays and if necessary, maybe we could move it to Boston on Tuesdays and call it Toxic Tuesdays,” Noel added.

We reached out to the Massachusetts Trial Court. They declined to comment on Monday’s protest. The trial court did enlist a company to inspect the building last Friday and they told us there are no results at this time.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.