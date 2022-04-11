Wet Start, Warm Finish on Tuesday!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a cold start, What a fantastic start to the week with lots of sun and highs in the 60s!

A warm front passes by late Monday evening, bringing scattered showers into the area. Tuesday sees morning showers as our next frontal boundary exits as temps remain warm, knocking on the door of 70 degrees as Tuesday afternoon sees more sun returning. The key on how warm it gets depends on how much clearing can occur after the early showers. 70s are possible if we get enough sun with a westerly flow.

Wednesday remains warm and dry as temperatures remain mild into the mid 60s. A few rounds of showers work their way into the picture Thursday & Friday as temperatures dance near 70. The wildcard factor is just how far north will a warm front go on Thursday. Some models push the front well north with temps nearing 80 with late day storms! Something to keep an eye on.

The Easter Holiday weekend looks to start of dry, but there could be a system to track as we head towards Easter. I included the chance for a few showers with highs around 60. It is a week out so a lot can change. Check back thorough the week for updates.

