Crews respond to two separate fires in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke were called to two separate fires on Tuesday.

The first fire happened at a 12 unit apartment building on Congress Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

Officials said the fire started in a third floor bathroom and eventually traveled up into the roof.

All 30 tenants were able to get out safely.

No injuries were reported.

Crews were called to a house fire on Mountain Road in Holyoke on April 12, 2022 (Holyoke Fire Department)

The second fire happened at a single family home on Mountain Road around 12 p.m.

Fire officials explained that they received a report of smoke coming from an enclosed porch. They were able to quickly extinguish the flames and contain the fire.

The occupants were not home at the time.

No injuries in this fire either.

Both fires remain under investigation.

