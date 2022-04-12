Advertisement

Crews respond to two separate fires in Holyoke

Crews were called to a fire at an apartment building on Congress Avenue in Holyoke on April 12,...
Crews were called to a fire at an apartment building on Congress Avenue in Holyoke on April 12, 2022(Holyoke Fire Department)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke were called to two separate fires on Tuesday.

The first fire happened at a 12 unit apartment building on Congress Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

Officials said the fire started in a third floor bathroom and eventually traveled up into the roof.

All 30 tenants were able to get out safely.

No injuries were reported.

Crews were called to a house fire on Mountain Road in Holyoke on April 12, 2022
Crews were called to a house fire on Mountain Road in Holyoke on April 12, 2022(Holyoke Fire Department)

The second fire happened at a single family home on Mountain Road around 12 p.m.

Fire officials explained that they received a report of smoke coming from an enclosed porch. They were able to quickly extinguish the flames and contain the fire.

The occupants were not home at the time.

No injuries in this fire either.

Both fires remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forest Street gun arrest
Springfield Police arrest man on drug and gun charges following assault call
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: April 12
Police Lights
Security stepped up at local bus, train stations following NYC subway shooting
[L-R] Omar Aristy, Kevin Santiago, Luis Santiago
Three men arrested following attempted murder in Holyoke