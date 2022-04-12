Deadline approaching to file your tax returns

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The deadline for Massachusetts residents to file their taxes for 2021 is just one week away.

“We fully expect to do a significant amount of business these last few days because I think people are still making that adjustment,” said Ray Maagero with Liberty Tax.

Massachusetts residents have a few extra days to file taxes this year. With fluctuating tax holidays since the start of the pandemic from July 2020 to May 2021, this year’s deadline for Bay State residents falls on Tuesday, April 19. Maagero told Western Mass News there are several changes to look out for.

“There have been several changes that took effect this year…Advance child tax credit, where people could receive half of their child tax credit in July through December of last year. People are wrestling with trying to put that on their tax return properly…Stimulus, how do you put that on your tax return,” Maagero explained.

With the deadline fast approaching, Maagero said it is important that you file sooner rather than later.

“If you do not file your tax return by the 19th and you were getting your refund, there is no penalty for late filing. If you do not file as of the 19th and you owe money, you are subject to late payment penalties and late filing penalties. Late filing penalties are five percent per month,” Maagero added.

However, it is important to note if you do file an extension know that is an extension of time to file your return, not an extended time to pay your taxes. Maagero suggested taking a look at last year’s return and asking questions to ensure you receive the most accurate amount.

“If your situation is substantially the same, you are going to be in the same situation more than likely. If it has changed, well you better figure out exactly what you need to pay and pay more than you have to because you can always get a refund after you file.” Maagero noted.

