Advertisement

Four hospitalized following West Springfield crash

Emergency crews were called to a crash at River Road and Memorial Avenue on April 12, 2022
Emergency crews were called to a crash at River Road and Memorial Avenue on April 12, 2022(West Springfield Fire)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday in West Springfield.

West Springfield Fire Lt. Tony Spear said that police and fire were called to the two vehicle crash at the intersection of River Street and Memorial Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Two lanes were closed while crews worked investigate the crash and clear the scene. The intersection reopened around 1:45 p.m.

Four people - two from each vehicle - were transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Efforts are underway in Northampton to get the community their 2nd COVID-19 booster shots.
Northampton COVID-19 vaccine clinics see surge in patients
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
Officials: 1,712 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 12 newly confirmed deaths in Mass.
Ferrero, Inc. is voluntarily recalling two of its Kinder chocolate products because of a...
Kinder chocolate products recalled in US after salmonella cases reported in Europe
The Springfield Thunderbirds are heading to the Calder Cup playoffs.
Springfield Thunderbirds clinch first-ever playoff berth
The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifiying a...
Police looking for West Springfield shoplifting suspect