Four hospitalized following West Springfield crash

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday in West Springfield.

West Springfield Fire Lt. Tony Spear said that police and fire were called to the two vehicle crash at the intersection of River Street and Memorial Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Two lanes were closed while crews worked investigate the crash and clear the scene. The intersection reopened around 1:45 p.m.

Four people - two from each vehicle - were transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.