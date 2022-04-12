Local officials hold charity basketball game for Holyoke YMCA

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Holyoke Monday night, State Senator John Velis played a team of youth basketball players in a charity game at the YMCA.

Also in attendance Monday night was Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia, Hampden Sheriff Nick Cocchi, and Hampden DA Anthony Gulluni.

Senator Velis also made a donation to the YMCA to further invest in youth sports teams.

Western Mass News caught up with Senator Velis who said he challenged them to a basketball game with an incentivizing prize – a trip to see the Boston Celtics.

“I said, we’re gonna have a basketball game, and if you guys beat us, which they did, we’re gonna pay for the transportation down to that game,” Senator Velis explained. “So they won tonight, and now, they’ll have the transportation down to the Celtics game.”

Keeping his word, Senator Velis will be paying for their transportation for their next trip to a Celtics game.

