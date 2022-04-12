Advertisement

Mass. State Police to hold sobriety checkpoint in Hampden County

Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police are warning of a sobriety checkpoint that will be put in place in Hampden County this weekend.

The checkpoint will happen Friday into Saturday and will be operating during various hours.

Police said the purpose is to educate drivers and strengthen the public’s awareness of the need of detecting and removing those who operate under the influence.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fatal car vs pedestrian crash on Route 291
Police: Springfield woman struck and killed by car on I-291
The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifiying a...
Police looking for West Springfield shoplifting suspect
Massachusetts State Police
Mass. State Police monitoring situation in New York City
Nearly one million people in the U.S. are living with multiple sclerosis.
Health Tips Tuesday: latest treatments for multiple sclerosis