Mass. State Police to hold sobriety checkpoint in Hampden County

(WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police are warning of a sobriety checkpoint that will be put in place in Hampden County this weekend.

The checkpoint will happen Friday into Saturday and will be operating during various hours.

Police said the purpose is to educate drivers and strengthen the public’s awareness of the need of detecting and removing those who operate under the influence.

