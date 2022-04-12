Mass. State Police monitoring situation in New York City

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Masaschusetts State Police is responding to the shooting at a New York City subway station that left several people injured.

In a statement, the agency expalined:

“We continue to monitor intelligence related to the subway shooting in NYC in coordination with our federal and local law enforcement partners. At this time there is no known threat or nexus to Massachusetts. As more information is developed we will provide updates as appropriate.”

