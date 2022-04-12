Advertisement

Mass. State Police monitoring situation in New York City

Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police(Western Mass News)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRAMINGHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Masaschusetts State Police is responding to the shooting at a New York City subway station that left several people injured.

In a statement, the agency expalined:

“We continue to monitor intelligence related to the subway shooting in NYC in coordination with our federal and local law enforcement partners. At this time there is no known threat or nexus to Massachusetts. As more information is developed we will provide updates as appropriate.”

LEARN MORE: Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 16 injured

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest as it becomes available.

