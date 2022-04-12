Advertisement

Mass. State Police on scene of fatal crash on Route 291

Fatal car vs pedestrian crash on Route 291
Fatal car vs pedestrian crash on Route 291(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor
Apr. 11, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Troopers are on scene of a fatal crash on Route 291 Eastbound near Exit 3 in Springfield.

According to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police, the accident was between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

No other injuries have been reported.

At this time, only one lane is open. Delays are expected.

Stay with Western Mass News as we continue to receive more information on this incident.

