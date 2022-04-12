Mass. State Police on scene of fatal crash on Route 291

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Troopers are on scene of a fatal crash on Route 291 Eastbound near Exit 3 in Springfield.

According to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police, the accident was between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

No other injuries have been reported.

At this time, only one lane is open. Delays are expected.

