People of all ages coming together to play bocce in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In West Springfield, people of all ages are coming together to play the sport of bocce.

At the Dante Club in West Springfield, teams are set and the balls are rolling. The group is playing bocce, an Italian ball sport.

“We’ve been playing since the 90s here, when we built the indoor bocce court, and we have anywhere between eight and 12 teams,” said league coordinator Philip Serra.

The rules of the game are simple. There are two teams of one two or four. Each team has four balls and the goal is to get as close the smaller ball as you can. If you’re close, you earn a point. The first team to score 12 points wins.

“It’s a joy to get people together, any age, any size. Anybody can play the sport of bocce. We need more of that today,” said local bocce player Rico Daniele.

Western Mass News spoke to Daniele, a local bocce enthusiast, who worked to get the sport in the Special Olympics and has written what he said is the first book on bocce. He hopes to see the sport’s popularity continue to grow.

“We got to connect with these kids, their grandparents. We need more of that today and bocce is one big way to do it,” Daniele added.

Club officials told us they’re looking ahead to the bocce championship in May. If you are interested in joining the league, you can pick up an application at the Dante Club at 899 Main Street in West Springfield. The cost is $75 per year.

