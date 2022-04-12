Police looking for West Springfield shoplifting suspect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifiying a shoplifting suspect.

Police said the man pictured in these surveillance photos is responsible for at least 11 shopliftings from a West Springfield business. He appears to have a large neck tattoo.

Police added that the thefts have occured since November 2021 and the business is estimated to have lost about $2,000 worth of products.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact West Springfield Police at (413) 263-3210, ext. 229, or Text-A Tip to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

