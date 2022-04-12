Police: Springfield woman struck and killed by car on I-291

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released new details into a deadly pedestrian crash along I-291 in Springfield.

Mass. State Police said that troopers were called to the crash along the eastbound side of the highway, near Exit 3, around 8:15 p.m. Monday.

A preliminary investigation reportedly indicates that a 34-year-old Springfield man was driving eastbound on I-291 when he struck 75-year-old Roselaine Jacquet of Springfield in the center travel lane.

Jacquet was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police added that the cause of the crash, including why Jacquet was walking on the highway, remains under investigation

