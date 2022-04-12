Security stepped up at local bus, train stations following NYC subway shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Security has been stepped up at train and bus stations in western Massachusetts as a precaution following Tuesday’s shooting at a New York City subway station.

One of those locations seeing added security is Union Station in Springfield, but the people we spoke to told us what happened this morning does not prevent them from traveling.

“I don’t want to be worried about things like that,” said David Simpson of New York, NY.

Simpson left Union Station in Springfield Tuesday to head back to New York City. He told us he doesn’t want to have to worry about the shooting that happened Tuesday morning at a Brooklyn subway station.

“If I’m in a situation where it’s happening, I’m going to be running,” Simpson added.

We reached out to Union Station management on what they’re doing to ensure the safety of riders. They told us in a statement, in part:

“We have increased security guard presence on the busway and are carefully monitoring the more than 250 security cameras on the property. Additionally, the Amtrak police department has increased their visibility up on the train platforms, monitoring each incoming and departing train.”

Amtrak also told Western Mass News in a statement, in part:

“Amtrak is working hard to protect America’s Railroad® and improve resiliency of passenger rail across the country. Through a multi-layered approach, Amtrak uses enhanced security measures to make it harder for those who seek to do harm to our passengers, employees, equipment, and facilities and ensure an efficient response to potential threats.”

For Simpson, he told us how he is cautious of his surroundings on a subway.

“If I’m near somebody that seems unsavory, homeless, not even homeless, but looks like there is a potential problem, which happens very rarely in my experience, then I’ll try to move away…be smart about it,” Simpson explained.

However, he told us he still plans to take the subway once he gets there.

“Even if it was to Brooklyn,” Simpson noted.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.