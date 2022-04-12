Springfield Police arrest man on drug and gun charges following assault call

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police officers arrested a man on drug and gun charges Monday.

Around 5 p.m. Monday evening, officers responded to a home on Forest Street for reports of an assault.

Upon arrival, police arrested 18-year-old Aliijhea Ramirez.

During a search, officers located a loaded large capacity firearm, an additional magazine capable of holding 31 rounds of ammunition, approximately 95 bags of heroin, and numerous bags of crack-cocaine.

