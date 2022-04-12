Advertisement

Springfield residents hold housing vigil to advocate for housing assistance

This came as the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, is set to expire on Friday.
By Lexi Oliver, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Don Henry
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A community vigil was held in Springfield Tuesday evening by people advocating for housing assistance.

This came as the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, is set to expire on Friday.

This event was hosted by Homes For All Massachusetts and Springfield No One Leaves, and they told us that they are calling on state legislators to step up and stabilize housing.

A major federal pandemic relief program, ERAP will stop taking applications on April 15th. This leaves only the Raft Program and the Mass Homeowners Assistance Fund, which people here are calling severely restrictive.

Western Mass News spoke with Kate Irwin of Springfield No One Leaves.

She told us that she was laid off during the pandemic and has been working two jobs just to keep her family afloat.

She added that she thinks it is too soon for this assistance to end.

“Well, the pandemic is what they’re saying is ending, but it’s two years in the making, three years in the making,” Irwin said. “People have lost their jobs. People are just getting back up on their feet, and now, they’re just going to end all funding as soon as the pandemic is, quote on quote, ending. "

Organizers told us that more than 2,000 residents in western Massachusetts could benefit from this funding, and they are calling for lawmakers to put $100 million in state ARPA funds into ERAP and $50 million into HAF.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

On Monday night, Tyler Racine told Western Mass News he was driving home to get ready for his...
Nurse reacts after stopping to assist pedestrian struck, killed on Interstate 291
While the suspect’s identity and motive remain unknown at this time, currently available...
Local travelers discuss security of public transportation after NYC subway shooting
In West Springfield, people of all ages are coming together to play the sport of bocce.
People of all ages coming together to play bocce in West Springfield
With fluctuating tax holidays since the start of the pandemic from July 2020 to May 2021, this...
Deadline approaching to file your tax returns