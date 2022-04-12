Springfield Thunderbirds clinch first-ever playoff berth

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds are heading to the Calder Cup playoffs.

The team clinched their first-ever postseason appearance after the Lehigh Valley Phantoms lost 2-1 on Monday against the Providence Bruins.

It will also mark the first time since 2014 that Springfield’s AHL team has been in postseason play.

With Lehigh Valley's loss to Providence last night, the @ThunderbirdsAHL clinched their first-ever trip to the #CalderCup Playoffs! pic.twitter.com/y7kuakVRwy — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) April 12, 2022

With nine games left in the regular season, the Thunderbirds can still clinch a play-in round bye with a magic number of 17 and continues to be in contention for the Atlantic Division title with a magic number of 18.

Playoff ticket information will be announced in the near future. The Thunderbirds begin a three-game homestand Wednesday when they take the ice against the Syracuse Crunch at 7:05 p.m.

