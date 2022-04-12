Advertisement

Springfield Thunderbirds clinch first-ever playoff berth

Thunderbirds hosting sensory-friendly game on Sunday
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds are heading to the Calder Cup playoffs.

The team clinched their first-ever postseason appearance after the Lehigh Valley Phantoms lost 2-1 on Monday against the Providence Bruins.

It will also mark the first time since 2014 that Springfield’s AHL team has been in postseason play.

With nine games left in the regular season, the Thunderbirds can still clinch a play-in round bye with a magic number of 17 and continues to be in contention for the Atlantic Division title with a magic number of 18.

Playoff ticket information will be announced in the near future. The Thunderbirds begin a three-game homestand Wednesday when they take the ice against the Syracuse Crunch at 7:05 p.m.

