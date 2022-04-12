State Police conducting tests on evidence from fatal officer-involved shooting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Berkshire District Attorney’s office has provided an update on a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place on March 25th in Pittsfield.

According to the DA, State Police are further seeking ShotSpotter reports in the fatal shooting of Miguel Estrella.

The State Police Crime Lab is also continuing to conduct tests on evidence and will provide ballistic reports.

The DA’s office will release their findings to the public when the investigation is complete.

