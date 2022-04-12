Three men arrested following attempted murder in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Three men are under arrest following an attempted murder in Holyoke.

Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that an officer was on-patrol the night of Monday, March 21 when he heard what he believed to be a gunshot while approaching High Street.

As the officer neared High Street, he reportedly saw a man stagger into the road and collapse. The officer stopped, called for an ambulance, and got out of his cruiser. The scene was secured and it was learned that the man had been shot in the face and was bleeding profusely.

A description and location for a possible suspect was radioed out before the officer, assisted by backup units, provided first aid to the victim, who was transported to an area hospital and survived.

Moriarty said that a short time later, 39-year-old Omar Aristy of Holyoke was arrested based on the description that was provided to investigating officers.

As the investigation continued, it was learned that two more suspects may have been involved and warrants were issued for 50-year-old Luis Santiago and 26-year-old Kevin Santiago, who are father and son and from Holyoke. They were arrested without incident on Friday, April 8 by local and state police.

Aristy is facing several charges including attempted murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a FID card, resisting arrest, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, possession of a firearm during a felony, carrying a firearm without a license, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Both Luis and Kevin Santiago have been charged with being an accessory before the fact.

