Advertisement

Town by Town: April 12

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Jenna Reyes, Samantha O'Connor, Briceyda Landaverde, Leon Purvis and Photojournalist: Jeff Kurowski
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town.

In Springfield, where National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day was celebrated at the Mental Health Association.

As a token of appreciation, senior and other departmental staff at MHA were treated to a grilled cheese lunch.

The organization’s vice president said the celebration was an easy way to show appreciation for employees.

The Mental Health Association provides services to the developmentally disabled individuals with substance use disorders and mental health conditions, as well as the chronically homeless.

Right now, they are looking to hire for numerous positions, including program managers, direct care workers, clinicians, and peer recovery coaches.

In Chicopee, the Valley Opportunity Council was presented with a $125,000 check Tuesday morning.

State Senator Adam Gomez secured the funding through the American Rescue Plan Act and Surplus Spending Bill which was signed into law by Governor Baker last December.

The money will be used for affordable housing investments and redevelopment purposes in the downtown area of the city of Chicopee.

Over in Northampton, the Meadow Street Bridge is temporarily closed for construction.

The bridge over Mill River will be closed in both directions for the rest of the day Tuesday and most of Wednesday for those repairs.

Detours will be in place.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forest Street gun arrest
Springfield Police arrest man on drug and gun charges following assault call
Crews were called to a fire at an apartment building on Congress Avenue in Holyoke on April 12,...
Crews respond to two separate fires in Holyoke
Police Lights
Security stepped up at local bus, train stations following NYC subway shooting
[L-R] Omar Aristy, Kevin Santiago, Luis Santiago
Three men arrested following attempted murder in Holyoke