Town by Town: April 12

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town.

In Springfield, where National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day was celebrated at the Mental Health Association.

As a token of appreciation, senior and other departmental staff at MHA were treated to a grilled cheese lunch.

The organization’s vice president said the celebration was an easy way to show appreciation for employees.

The Mental Health Association provides services to the developmentally disabled individuals with substance use disorders and mental health conditions, as well as the chronically homeless.

Right now, they are looking to hire for numerous positions, including program managers, direct care workers, clinicians, and peer recovery coaches.

In Chicopee, the Valley Opportunity Council was presented with a $125,000 check Tuesday morning.

State Senator Adam Gomez secured the funding through the American Rescue Plan Act and Surplus Spending Bill which was signed into law by Governor Baker last December.

The money will be used for affordable housing investments and redevelopment purposes in the downtown area of the city of Chicopee.

Over in Northampton, the Meadow Street Bridge is temporarily closed for construction.

The bridge over Mill River will be closed in both directions for the rest of the day Tuesday and most of Wednesday for those repairs.

Detours will be in place.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.