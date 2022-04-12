Travelers experience flight cancelations and delays for second straight week

WINDSOR LOCKS, Connect. (WGGB/WSHM) - There was more trouble for travelers at Bradley International Airport Monday as they continue to face flight cancellations and delays for the second week in a row.

This came after thousands of travelers were impacted last week by what we were told were weather-related cancellations.

When we were at Bradley earlier Monday, the boards were lit up with delays. From what we saw, it appeared to be impacting mainly flights to and from the Southeast and was affecting almost all major airlines.

Western Mass News caught up with some frustrated travelers who said they were not given a reason why their flights were delayed.

“We don’t really know how long we’re going to be waiting tonight,” said Marisa Mittelstaedt. “My husband got a text this morning saying our flight was about an hour or so late and we’ve been watching the plane flying on its flight path all day, and as of a few minutes ago, the plane was still in Orlando.”

Mittelstaedt’s daughters are on school vacation this week and their family is heading from Bradley International Airport to Orlando. She told Western Mass News that so far, their plans for the week have not been impacted, but she is just hoping they make it there soon.

“I hope tonight we get there on time,” Mittelstaedt told us. “We do have plans to go to the Kennedy Space Center tomorrow, so if we were to get there late or our flights were canceled, you know, it would be a shame because we would have to lose money out on those plans.”

She is not the only one. According to flightaware.com, more than 3,800 flights in the United States were delayed and nearly 300 canceled on Monday.

At Bradley, there were 33 delays and 7 cancellations as of 8 p.m.

We caught up with Mary Ronda Camilleri who is on her way to Puerto Rico with her family for her granddaughter’s wedding. She is flying JetBlue and told us that the flight had already been canceled four times.

“We were supposed to leave at, I think, 7 o’clock,” Camilleri said. “Now, it went to 7:30, 7:55, 8:15 and now it’s 8:40.”

She said the airline did not provide a reason for the delay, but she just hopes the rest of their trip goes smoothly.

“But then, we gotta worry about a four-hour flight and getting there at who knows what time with these babies and getting a rental car and getting to a hotel because we’re planning a wedding,” Camilleri told us.

We reached out to JetBlue for a response on what is causing the delays, but we have not heard back in time for this broadcast.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation’s mask mandate is set to expire a week from Monday and the CDC is set to announce whether or not they plan to extend it later this week.

We asked both Mittelstaedt and Camilleri, and they told us that they would be fine with the mandate being lifted, but they would both still continue to feel more comfortable wearing their masks on flights.

