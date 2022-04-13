Dakin Humane Society seeking foster homes for vulnerable animals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Dakin Humane Society is looking to expand its foster caregiver base.

Dakin said it needs people to volunteer their services as foster caregivers for vulnerable animals that are being brought to the shelter in increasing numbers during the warm weather months.

Before the pandemic, typically 25% of all animals received at Dakin went into foster homes.

In 2020, that number climbed to 30% and in 2021, it more than doubled to 64%.

Dakin foster volunteers can set time limits on their foster assignments if they wish.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.