DOJ, City of Springfield enter agreement over investigation into police misconduct

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The U.S. Department of Justice has announced an agreement with the city of Springfield in the ongoing federal investigation into patterns of misconduct at the Springfield Police Department.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachel Rollins said a consent decree was filed today before a federal judge. This is part of a civil lawsuit against the city of Springfield. Under this settlement, the D.O.J. and the city agree on an independent monitor to oversee policy, training, and overall transparency at the Springfield Police Department.

“Among the reforms in the decree are requirements that officers will report all uses of force including in the Springfield Police Department,” said Assistant Attorney General for the D.O.J.’s Civil Rights Division Kristen Clarke.

In addition, the public will also have a say on who the monitor is.

Meanwhile, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood also spoke out at today’s news conference. Clapprood said she is looking forward to these changes and hopes it will show the accountability within the department.

“Let us be as professional as we possibly can be, let us be accountable as we possibly can be so that you can see the job that we’re doing and the efforts we’re making are to make Springfield a safer community. Springfield deserves to be as safe as it can be,” Clapprood explained.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

