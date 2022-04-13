Local travelers discuss security of public transportation after NYC subway shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Security has increased at subway, train, and bus stations around the state as a precaution following the shooting in Brooklyn.

Western Mass News spoke to a UMass student heading to New York City Tuesday and a retired military officer for their perspectives.

There was heightened security at Union Station in Springfield following what played out Tuesday morning in Brooklyn. Massachusetts State Police released a statement saying that they are monitoring the situation.

While the suspect’s identity and motive remain unknown at this time, currently available information does not indicate any threat to Massachusetts.

They go on to say:

“Our operations plans for major event security, such as those in place for the Boston Marathon, are dynamic and scalable as dictated by current intelligence, and can be adapted as necessary.”

Meanwhile, local travelers are sticking with their plans.

“I think that we should not stop our lives, we should keep going,” said UMass Amherst student Paz Garcia.

This was Garcia’s mentality of going to New York City to visit family after a subway shooting in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, but she was cautious at first.

“In the first moment, I was like, I don’t know if it’s safe to go, but yeah, I think that it’s safe,” Garcia told us. “It was in Brooklyn, I’m going to Manhattan. I think the police there are going to work on that. I think everything is going to be okay.”

Garcia told Western Mass News that she will still have her guard up.

“We’re going to try to not take the metro, even though I rationally think it’s safe,” she said.

Retired U.S. Army officer and American International College Professor Gary Lefort shared his perspective on the shooter.

“They have no motive right now,” Lefort told us. “It certainly doesn’t seem a rational thing to do. Like I said, it was premeditated, so he knew what he was doing. He waited until the right time to release the smoke canister and start shooting.”

Lefort has this advice for those traveling on public transportation.

“My advice to people would be, you have to continue to live your life,” he said. “You can’t let an incident like this stop you from using the train if this is your only means of transportation.”

Lefort added that you should be aware of your surroundings, keep your head up, and watch what is happening. He also said that if you see something suspicious, report it.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.