Multiple generations compete in bocce tournament at Dante Club in West Springfield

Tuesday night, a championship game was held at the Dante Club in West Springfield.
By Liam Murphy, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Nate Gagne
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - People of all ages are coming together to play bocce in West Springfield.

Western Mass News spoke to Rico Daniele, a local bocce enthusiast who worked to get the sport in the Special Olympics and has written what he said is the first book on bocce.

He hopes to see the sports popularity continue to grow.

“Let’s get bocce to schools, the parks, the playgrounds, the elderly homes, and bring people together,” Daniele said.

He told us that the proceeds from joining the league will go into the Dante Club and to raise money to build an outdoor bocce court for summer games.

If you are interested in joining the league, you can pick up an application at the Dante Club at 1198 Memorial Avenue in West Springfield. The cost is $75 per year.

