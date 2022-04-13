New York City subway shooting raises concerns for Monday’s Boston Marathon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News reached out to New York City residents Tuesday to get their reactions regarding the subway shooting that took place during the day’s rush hour commute.

We spoke exclusively with one Brooklyn resident who said that he feels there needs to be more officers on the trains.

“When you need an officer, you can’t find one,” said Brooklyn native Tony Atwood.

He told Western Mass News that he takes the subway every day, and it is hard to find a transit officer when you need one. This, in response to a shooting and smoke bombing that occurred at a New York City subway station Tuesday morning.

Atwood said he was on his way to work when the shooting happened, and he was not that surprised to hear about the event. He said he feels that there needs to be more of a police presence in the subways.

“I believe if there were some cops on the train, this probably never would have happened,” Atwood said.

While certain trains have been delayed or shut down following the incident, Atwood said his subway home was still running, and he did notice a heightened security presence.

“When I got off the train this evening, when I got home from work, there were two officers standing outside from the subway station,” he told us.

He added that he has no worries about continuing to take the subway.

“Life still goes on, you know,” Atwood said. “The train I take, life still went on. People were still on the train like nothing happened.”

Meanwhile, this attack has caused concerns for Bay Staters who are getting ready for Monday’s Boston Marathon. Leaders from all levels of government reassured residents Tuesday, saying they are prepared for race day.

“There is no sign of anything that is particular or specific to the marathon, but we do have a really significant effort, at every level of government, that goes on in preparing for that race,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

Officials said every Boston Police officer will be working on Marathon Monday, both uniformed and plain-clothed.

Special ops, hazmat, and drone detection teams will be out, as well as the National Guard.

There will also be several security checkpoints along the route.

“The Boston Police Department has developed a robust and comprehensive security plan in an effort to provide safety to the runners and spectators and visitors that come to the city of Boston,” Boston Police Commissioner Gregory Long said.

Boston Police said they have been in constant contact with their counterparts in New York, getting intelligence in real time.

Although there is no known credible threat, they ask everyone to be vigilant.

