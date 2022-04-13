Nurse reacts after stopping to assist pedestrian struck, killed on Interstate 291

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police continue to investigate after a fatal pedestrian accident on Interstate 291 in Springfield Monday night left one woman dead.

State Police said that the victim was a 75-year-old woman from Springfield.

We spoke to a nurse who jumped out of his car when he saw she needed help.

On Monday night, Tyler Racine told Western Mass News he was driving home to get ready for his overnight shift as a nurse when he was passed by multiple cruisers with their lights on.

“I see them get out of their cruiser and start running as if there is some sort of foot pursuit, which is obviously out of the normal on the highway,” Racine recalled.

State Police responded to the area of exit 3 on the eastbound side of Interstate 291. Investigators said a 34-year-old Springfield man driving a Honda Civic hit a 75-year-old woman who was walking in the center travel lane of the highway.

That woman, Roselaine Jacquet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Racine was among 3 others who tried to give the woman CPR, along with the officers.

“They initiated the beginning of CPR and I switched out when they needed help,” he said.

He told us that heading to work his shift, after failing to save her life, really weighed heavy on him.

“Those things always kind of stay with you,” Racine said. “There’s something very profound to be said about the difference between what people see on television screens and movie screens and what you see in real life, and oftentimes, what you see in real life lasts in your head a lot longer than any movie screen.”

Although they were not able to save her, Racine said he was impressed to see just how many people stopped to try and help.

“It’s nice when you see people, especially in today’s world with everything going on, whether it be politically or health-wise. There’s a million and one reasons for someone to look the other way,” Racine said. “Something profound to be said about the people who don’t look the other way, to be the change they’d like to see in the world.”

State Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation, including why the woman was in the center lane of the highway.

As of now, there is no mention of any charges being filed.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.