South Hadley Police looking for missing woman

Kathleen Mcauley
Kathleen Mcauley(South Hadley Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley Police are looking for your help in location a missing woman.

They said that 72-year-old Kathleen Mcauley left her Amherst Road home for a walk around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday and has not returned home.

Mcauley is 5′ 3″ tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has blue eyes and grey and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a green knitted hat, black pants, blue jacket, grey sneakers, and black gloves.

Kathleen Mcauley was last seen the morning of April 13, 2022
Kathleen Mcauley was last seen the morning of April 13, 2022(South Hadley Police)

Mcauley possibly suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on Mcauley’s whereabouts is urged to call South Hadley Police at (413) 538-8231.

