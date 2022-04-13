Advertisement

Springfield Police arrest reckless driver, juvenile carrying firearm

Jorge Santiago
Jorge Santiago(Springfield Police)
By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police made two arrests Tuesday night.

Officers seized a loaded firearm after locating a vehicle suspected in several incidents earlier in the day.

Police said 20-year-old Jorge Santiago refused to stop and sped away from officers multiple times.

It was later determined the car he was driving was reported stolen out of Chicopee.

Police added that the two arrests were made when Santiago struck a fire hydrant on Massachusetts Avenue and got out of the car with a juvenile passenger and attempted to run away.

Officers detained the juvenile and seized a loaded firearm from his sweatshirt pocket. The gun was reported stolen out of dorchester.

Both suspects are now facing several charges.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: April 13
Jerry Ramos
Arrest made in connection with January murder in Springfield
A West Springfield is under arrest, accused in several rapes that occurred within the last year.
West Springfield man arrested in connection with rapes of at least 6 women
The U.S. Department of Justice has announced an agreement with the city of Springfield in the...
DOJ, City of Springfield enter agreement over investigation into police misconduct