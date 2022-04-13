Springfield Police arrest reckless driver, juvenile carrying firearm

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police made two arrests Tuesday night.

Officers seized a loaded firearm after locating a vehicle suspected in several incidents earlier in the day.

Police said 20-year-old Jorge Santiago refused to stop and sped away from officers multiple times.

It was later determined the car he was driving was reported stolen out of Chicopee.

Police added that the two arrests were made when Santiago struck a fire hydrant on Massachusetts Avenue and got out of the car with a juvenile passenger and attempted to run away.

Officers detained the juvenile and seized a loaded firearm from his sweatshirt pocket. The gun was reported stolen out of dorchester.

Both suspects are now facing several charges.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.