Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

Julian Martelli, 15, was last seen Tuesday night and is known to frequent the wooded pond area along Breckwood Boulevard and the city’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.

Martelli is 5′ 6″ tall, weighs 125 pounds, and his hair is dyed blue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police youth aide bureau at (413) 787-6360 or the department’s non-emergency number at (413) 787-6300.

