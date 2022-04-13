State to launch COVID-19 vaccine clinics for families during April vacation week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With April vacation less than a week away for many Massachusetts students and families, the state is ramping up COVID-19 vaccine efforts for residents across the Commonwealth with free family-friendly vax clinics.

“This has been organized by our vaccine equity initiative that has been working to bring vaccines to people in the communities where they are which we think is a really effective way of promoting vaccines,” said Mass. Department of Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke.

Vaccine clinics next week in western Massachusetts will include the Eastfield Mall and Bounce Trampoline Park in Springfield, Six Flags New England in Agawam, and Interskate 91 in Wilbraham. We’re told there will be free giveaways for those getting shots at each location. For example, Six Flags will be offering free passes and a meal.

“It’s a really convenient way for kids, their parents, and even grandparents to go and receive a first second or booster shot,” Cooke added.

Cooke told us they rolled out a similar initiative during February break and had great success, so they decided to expand their efforts.

“We really plan to again expand throughout the summer where they’ll be a lot more outdoor events and family friendly opportunities,” Cooke noted.

For parents hesitant to bring their kids to get vaccinated, Cooke explained as a parent herself, she understands the concerns. However, she encouraged everyone to speak to a trusted health care provider to get the facts.

“This is a vaccine that can protect the entire community,” Cooke said.

The clinics participating in the initiative will be giving out both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The local clinics include:

Wednesday, April 20 - Eastfield Mall, Springfield: $25 grocery gift card and free food, music, and games

Thursday, April 21 - Bounce Trampoline Park, Springfield: One hour of free jumping

Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24 - Six Flags New England, Agawam: two free entry passes, free parking, and one free meal, snack, and drink (Massachusetts residents only)

You can CLICK HERE to learn more on the state’s vacation week vaccination program.

