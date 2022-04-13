State officials react to consent decree addressing police misconduct in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - State leaders reacted to developing news that the U.S. Department of Justice and the city of Springfield have entered an agreement on how to address patterns of misconduct within the Springfield Police Department.

State Representative Bud Williams said this is excellent news for the city of Springfield, and he hopes that the consent decree filed Wednesday in federal court will help rebuild trust in the community.

New oversight might be on the way for the Springfield Police Department.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a consent decree in federal court as part of a civil lawsuit against the city of Springfield.

Under this settlement, the DOJ, the city of Springfield, and the public would agree on an independent monitor to oversee the Springfield Police Department, including the use of excessive force by officers.

“Restoring trust in law enforcement also means giving members of the public a say in how police services are delivered” said Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the DOJ.

State Representative Bud Williams weighed in on this proposed oversight.

“The punching and the kicking was not a required reporting, to me, common sense, but now, it makes a big difference because if an officer punches someone, if officers kick someone, it is a mandated reform,” Representative Williams said.

He told Western Mass News that overall, this is good news for the city of Springfield. He believes the consent decree will help rebuild trust in the community.

“The U.S. attorney and the administration is trying to work to make our police department much better,” said Representative Williams. “They open this transparency and it will make a difference.”

During Wednesday’s news conference, Assistant Attorney General Clarke said the settlement would strengthen the newly appointed Springfield Board of Police Commissioners.

“It gives the board the tools it needs including subpoena power, training, and a budget to carry out its work effectively and efficiently,” she told us.

Meanwhile, Mayor Domenic Sarno also expressed his support for the agreement.

“This settlement agreement allows us to continue monitoring to make sure we move the department forward,” Mayor Sarno said.

At this time, there has been no word on a timetable for naming the independent monitor.

