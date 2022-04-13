Advertisement

Take advantage of free tax filing

It’s tax time and while 70 percent of Americans qualify to file their federal income taxes for free, fewer than three percent do
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
InvestigateTV - It’s tax time and while 70 percent of Americans qualify to file their federal income taxes for free, fewer than three percent do, according to a new report from Nerdwallet.

If you qualify, there’s no reason to file your taxes and pay a fee each year and yet, according to our partners at the financial website Nerdwallet, nearly 100 million americans who qualified didn’t take advantage of this feature.

Elizabeth Renter, a data analyst for Nerdwallet, said it’s likely because people are unaware of the service or they have trouble figuring out how to access it.

“If you Google search, for instance, IRS Free File, the top three to four results are actually sponsored ads from tax software companies who have their own free version. These versions are not beholden to the same rules as those included in the Free File program,” Renter added.

To know if you qualify for Free File, your adjusted gross income must be $73,000 or less. The IRS changes those income qualifications each year. To find the Free File options, go straight to the IRS website to find all eight providers.

“You can also go to the irs.gov to look at frequently asked questions and the IRS has a toll-free number. However, be warned this year, if you call the IRS, you’re going to be placed on hold for a long time if you’re not met with a message that says simply they can’t accept your phone call,” Renter said.

When it comes to filling with your state, 22 states and the District of Columbia have their own Free File program, so if you’re not sure where your state stands, go to your state’s Department of Revenue website to get clarification.

