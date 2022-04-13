Three people seriously injured in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people have been hospitalized following a crash in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that a two-car crash was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Boston Road.

He said that three people - two adults and a teenager - were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.