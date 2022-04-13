Advertisement

Three people seriously injured in Springfield crash

Emergency crews were called to a crash on Boston Road in Springfield on April 13, 2022
Emergency crews were called to a crash on Boston Road in Springfield on April 13, 2022(Springfield Fire Dept.)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people have been hospitalized following a crash in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that a two-car crash was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Boston Road.

He said that three people - two adults and a teenager - were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

In honor of April 13, or 413, the WooSox celebrated western Massachusetts baseball fans...
Western Mass. baseball fans travel to Worcester to celebrate 413 Night at the WooSox
Image depicting people cycling
Pan Mass Challenge to add inaugural off-road charity ride
Photo shows Fenway Park from along Jersey Street in Boston
Fenway changes for 2022 include new deck, food, no cash
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
Officials: 1,969 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1 newly confirmed death in Mass.