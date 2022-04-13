Three people seriously injured in Springfield crash
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people have been hospitalized following a crash in Springfield.
Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that a two-car crash was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Boston Road.
He said that three people - two adults and a teenager - were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
